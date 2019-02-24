The persuasive presentation by Douglas Rooks on the need of our Augusta City Council to take action on the use of plastic shopping bags comes at a most critical time as we face global warming and a landfill with limited life (“Attack climate change locally,” column, Feb. 14).

The issue requires leadership and a vote by the council that recognizes the existing situation cannot be allowed to continue. As Rooks points out, “Taking local action has a moral as well as a practical dimension.’

John Wlodkowski

Augusta

Letters
