As much as I can appreciate the effort, I feel as though giving out needles as part of the fight against opioid epidemic is just supporting the addiction. Likewise, Suboxone is trading one drug for another, so it is just a different addiction.

I cannot say that every addict is the same. However I don’t think that needle exchanges and Suboxone are going to be the answer for Maine. How about an in-house program to detox under the correct supervision?

I want to thank everyone for their efforts, and may God bless you all.

Bo Knight

Lexington, Kentucky

(formerly of Maine)

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: