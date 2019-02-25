CHINA — There is no new information about a crash that injured three men — one critically — in China on Saturday night.

The men were injured when the car they were riding in crashed Saturday night in the Kennebec County town of China, Maine State Police said.

Related Headlines Man critically injured in Kennebec County crash

The driver, 20-year-old Dominic Conlogue of Palermo, was listed in critical condition Sunday night at a Lewiston hospital, according to State Police spokesman Steve McCausland. Neither McCausland nor Central Maine Medical Center could provide an update on his condition Monday afternoon.

State troopers said Conlogue’s car went off Mann Road around 9 p.m., hit trees and overturned. Conlogue and his front-seat passenger, 20-year-old Austin Berry of Machias, became pinned inside the car and had to be extricated by China firefighters. Another passenger, 20-year-old Cole Donald of Palermo, left the crash scene to get help.

Berry and Donald were treated for their injuries and released, but Conlogue was flown by Lifeflight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Troopers said speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash, but McCausland did not have further information on the circumstances surrounding the crash on Feb. 25.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: