Police in Old Orchard Beach have charged a 40-year-old convicted sex offender with sexual abuse of a minor for having sex with a teenage girl for about three years.

Jeremy Buckley, of Old Orchard Beach, who is a lifetime sex offender registrant, is alleged to have begun having sex with a girl in 2015, when she was 15. The alleged abuse continued until late 2018, when Buckley and the victim cut off contact, said Old Orchard Beach Police Captain David Hemingway.

Jeremy Buckley Photo courtesy of Old Orchard Beach Police Department

The victim and a member of her family reported the abuse in November 2018, Hemingway said.

An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 31, and Buckley was arrested Feb. 8 by Maine State Police, who had stopped him for a traffic citation and discovered the warrant in a national computer database, Hemingway said.

Buckley was first held at Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset before he was transferred to York County Jail in Alfred. He was released on $10,000 cash bail Feb. 13, according to police.

While free on bail, Buckley is prohibited from having contact with the victim, any children under the age of 16, and not to be within 500 feet of schools.

According to the Maine Sex Offender Registry, Buckley has been convicted of 10 counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Hemingway said Buckley is due back in court May 7, but he will likely be indicted before then because the charge against him is a felony.

