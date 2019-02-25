Strong winds have knocked out power to more than two thousand homes in southern Maine.
Central Maine Power was reporting about 2,400 customers without electricity on Monday morning, mostly in rural parts of York County.
The National Weather Service has forecast winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph throughout southern Maine. The wind gusts are damaging power lines, in many cases by breaking off tree limbs and branches that fall on wires.
Central Maine Power collects and posts outage reports on its website.
This story will be updated.
-
Nation & World
Worker visas for special skills in doubt as immigration crackdown spreads
-
Business
Firm that launched Colorado’s legal cannabis market wins Maine contract
-
Local & State
Truck rolls over on turnpike in Wells
-
Editorials
Our View: Barriers keep new Mainers from reaching potential
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Felines make best of friends