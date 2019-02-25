High winds may have contributed to the crash early Monday morning of a tractor-trailer truck along the Maine Turnpike in Wells, Maine State Police said.

The truck was heading north through Wells when the driver, 43-year-old Robert Malloy of Pennsylvania, reported that winds caused him to swerve and he lost control and flipped over about 4 a.m..

Malloy was hauling bananas. The truck was owned by NAK Express of Pennyslvania. Malloy was uninjured, but the truck was demolished.

State police also cited Malloy for a log book violation.

The crash shut down multiple lanes and slowed traffic through the area.

Troopers diverted traffic to the breakdown lane to get around the wreck, and at one point had to shutdown the interstate briefly to remove the truck, but all travel lanes were reopened before noon.

