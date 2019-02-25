Multiple lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Wells were closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rolled over Monday morning, according to Maine State Police.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. at Mile 16 northbound between the York and Wells exits.

Troopers diverted traffic to the breakdown lane to get around the wreck, according to State Police. At 9:30 a.m., Maine Turnpike Authority officials said traffic would be stopped to remove the truck. By 10 a.m., the right lane of the highway was reopened.

Police did not immediately say if the truck driver was injured or what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

