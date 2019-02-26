CORNVILLE — Voters at Saturday’s annual Town Meeting will consider approving a budget that totals about $500,000 and does not include any new spending items.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the town hall on West Ridge Road with elections to be held 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, also at the town hall.

Incumbent Selectman Michael Gould is running unopposed for a three-year term, and incumbent Road Commissioner Myron Moody Jr. also is running unopposed for his position in Friday’s elections.

On Saturday, voters will consider requests to spend $155,000 for summer roads, $125,000 for winter roads and $16,000 for the fire department, according to Mel Blaisdell, chairman of the Board of Selectmen.

Blaisdell said Tuesday that voters will consider spending $82,000 on solid waste — the same amount they approved last year.

Also on Saturday, voters will consider spending $103,360 for the fourth payment on a 2015 road paving project.

A new request on the warrant asks if the town will adopt a town ordinance, The Local Food and Community Self-Governance Ordinance. The ordinance would give residents the right to produce, process, sell, purchase and consume local foods.

The idea of such an ordinance is to help promote self-reliance and support family farms and local food traditions. Family farms, sustainable agricultural practices and food processing by individuals, families and non-corporate entities offers stability to a rural way of life by enhancing the economic, environmental and social wealth of a community, according to the concept.

Blaisdell said the town’s tax rate of $15 per $1,000 worth of valuation is not expected to change if all items on the warrant are approved.

