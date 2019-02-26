EMBDEN — Voters at Saturday’s annual Town Meeting will consider a $1.4 million budget that includes funds for future paving projects, as well as a 3 percent cost of living increase for town employees.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the Embden Community Center, with elections to be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, also at the center.

Four people, including incumbent Charles Taylor, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, are running unopposed. Incumbent Road Commissioner Michael Witham and incumbent Kevin Sousa, a member of the Regional School Unit 74 Board of Directors, are running for their seats, and Susan Hathaway is running for an assessor’s seat. She would fill a position being vacated by Wayne McLaughlin, who chose not to seek re-election.

The proposed budget, which represents an increase over the $1.2 million budget approved last year, includes a request to set aside $100,000 for future paving projects, according to Taylor, who has been a selectmen 19 years.

“Roads aren’t cheap anymore, so there will be an increase in the roads, in the summer road budget, for basic maintenance,” he said.

Taylor said that voters also will be asked to give town employees a 3 percent cost of living increase.

“We have been trying to hold the line, like everyone else,” he said Tuesday.

Article 38 of the 40-article warrant asks if voters will raise and appropriate $25,000 from taxation to add to the capital improvement fund, specifically for buying land behind the town office and community center.

Taylor said the land became available after a resident who owned it died. The town would get two lots for the price of one if it purchased the property, according to Taylor.

“We’re encouraging the inhabitants to purchase it to protect us from development behind the town office,” he said.

Taylor said if all warrant articles are approved, the amount of increase in the current tax rate of $15 per $1,000 worth of valuation will not be known until all the figures are in, including the school budget.

