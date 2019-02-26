CHICAGO — Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been nominated for a seat on the board of directors at Boeing Co.

The defense contractor and aircraft manufacturer said Tuesday that Haley will stand for election at its annual shareholder meeting on April 29.

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Nikki Haley speaks during the Hudson Institute's 2018 Award Gala in New York. Boeing is making room on its board of directors for Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Boeing Co. said Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, that it nominated Haley for election at its annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for April 29. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

Haley was previously the governor of South Carolina, and she fought attempts by unions to represent workers at the plant where the Chicago-based company assembles its Boeing 787 jetliners. She said that companies in her state take care of workers, and unions aren’t needed.

In 2017, Boeing workers in North Charleston voted about 3-to-1 against representation by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a resounding setback for unions that have long hoped to make inroads in the South.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Tuesday that the company will benefit from Haley’s combination of diplomatic, government and business experience.

The 47-year-old Haley was named as ambassador to the UN by President Trump, and served from January 2017 until December 2018. In a prepared statement from the company, she praised Boeing as the world’s biggest aerospace company and the largest U.S. exporter.

