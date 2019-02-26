A Pittsfield man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Bangor to a charge of conspiring to violate federal firearms laws.

Between February 2015 and September 2016, court papers say, Rumery conspired with others on multiple occasions to buy firearms from federally licensed dealers in Maine. Rumery and others said they were the actual buyers, but in fact they were straw buyers and the guns were purchased on behalf of people living outside Maine and people who were otherwise prohibited from buying a gun under federal or state law.

In some instances, while filling out the required paperwork during this 19-month period, the straw purchasers made false statements about the actual buyers as well as their own drug addiction or unlawful use of controlled substances.

The maximum penalty is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Rumery will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office has completed its pre-sentence report.

