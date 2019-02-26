The Oakland Business Committee will host its first Snowball Gala from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Enchanted Gables, 78 Hussey Hill Road, Oakland.

The formal event will include dancing, entertainment, disc jockey, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and raffles. All funds raised will benefit The Oakland Business Committee who’s mission is to make Oakland the place to work, play and live.

The committee was founded by a few local Oakland Business owners and has grown to involve many of Oakland’s local businesses. The committee strives to create a collaborative environment in Oakland that fosters creative thinking in an effort to improve the Oakland downtown area, enhance the town’s personality and brainstorm unique ways to contribute additional customer traffic flow for our local businesses.

Fabian Oil is the official event sponsor. Other sponsors include KV Federal Credit Union, Lakes Region Dental Center, Powers Auto Center, Brookewood Realty, Waterville Country Club, One River, Higgins & Bolduc, Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen, Valley Distributers, Lakeside Landscaping, Tree spirits, Maine-ly Elder Care and Wrabacon.

This event is for those 21 and older. Tickets cost $30.

To purchase a tickets , visit eventbrite.com, or stop by the Camden National Bank, 51 Main St., Oakland; only cash or check accepted.

