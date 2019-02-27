A 7-year-old boy was killed when a fire tore through a house in Hampton, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning.
The fire on Thorwald Avenue was reported to the Hampton Fire Department around 1 a.m. The fire quickly spread to multiple houses, prompting firefighters to call for assistance from neighboring departments, reported News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).
Fire responders evacuated homes in the area. Two people were taken to hospitals, according to News Center.
Crews were still on scene at 9 a.m.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
7-year-old boy killed in New Hampshire fire
-
Nation & World
Michael Cohen’s testimony includes 3 remarkable allegations against Trump
-
Nation & World
Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake
-
Community
Waterville art society seeks scholarship applications
-
Community
Pineland Fiddlers to travel to Scotland in July