A 7-year-old boy was killed when a fire tore through a house in Hampton, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning.

The fire on Thorwald Avenue was reported to the Hampton Fire Department around 1 a.m. The fire quickly spread to multiple houses, prompting firefighters to call for assistance from neighboring departments, reported News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

Fire responders evacuated homes in the area. Two people were taken to hospitals, according to News Center.

Crews were still on scene at 9 a.m.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

