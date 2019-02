An Augusta man has been charged on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking late Tuesday night after being found unresponsive in his vehicle on State Street near a park designated as a drug-free zone.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stanley M. Piper III, 35, was slumped over holding what the Augusta Police officer believed to be a crack pipe. His vehicle was parked on the side of the road with its high beams on 850 feet away from a city park called Market Square.

Officer Simon Yorks stated in the report he was able to rouse Piper, who also held a plastic container that he suspected to be contained crack cocaine.

A search of Piper revealed that he possessed crack and heroin in his pockets along with a digital scale and $1,956 in cash. A vehicular search also turned up buprenorphine pills without a prescription, hypodermic needles, razor blades and plastic baggies.

The total amount of crack cocaine found was 8.6 grams, 2.8 grams of heroin, and 24 milligrams of buprenorphine. Buprenorphine, also called Subutex, is a drug that is used to treat opioid addiction.

Piper was transported for medical evaluation and was turned over to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility after being cleared. He was also issued a summons for possessing illegal drugs and has a court date of April 22. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

Abigail Austin — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @AbigailAustinKJ

