A Berwick man died Saturday, nearly two weeks after he fell through thin ice while riding a snowmobile on Salmon Falls River in Berwick, game wardens said.
James Reagan, 59, died Feb. 23 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after he and a passenger, his nephew Trevor Reagon, 25, fell through thin ice Feb. 14 about 6 p.m., according to the Maine Warden Service.
Both men made it back onto the ice but fell through a second time as they approached the shore. James Reagan became unresponsive after he reached the bank, and it is believed he suffered a medical event, according to the wardens.
The death is the eighth snowmobile-related fatality this season.
Wardens warned riders to be sure of ice conditions before traveling on any waterway.
