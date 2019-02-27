A Berwick man died Saturday, nearly two weeks after he fell through thin ice while riding a snowmobile on Salmon Falls River in Berwick, game wardens said.

James Reagan, 59, died Feb. 23 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after he and a passenger, his nephew Trevor Reagon, 25, fell through thin ice Feb. 14 about 6 p.m., according to the Maine Warden Service.

Related Headlines

Both men made it back onto the ice but fell through a second time as they approached the shore. James Reagan became unresponsive after he reached the bank, and it is believed he suffered a medical event, according to the wardens.

The death is the eighth snowmobile-related fatality this season.

Wardens warned riders to be sure of ice conditions before traveling on any waterway.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.