The deputy commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources is expected to be appointed Maine’s next energy office director by Gov. Janet Mills, according the energy industry sources.

Dan Burgess, a Newport native and a 2005 University of Maine graduate, has a strong background in renewable and clean energy policy in the commonwealth. He has worked to advance a law aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts by 25 percent by 2020, as well as measures to promote energy efficiency and cleaner-burning woodstoves. He also served as regional field director for Obama for America during the 2012 presidential campaign, according to his LinkedIn page.

Finding a new energy office head is an important step for Mills, who has said she wants to make climate change and clean energy a hallmark of her administration. Part of Burgess’ role would be to promote her agenda and testify on related efforts in the Legislature. In Massachusetts, he spent two years as legislative energy director for the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Burgess didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. Mills’ press office was asked on Tuesday whether it could confirm the appointment, but didn’t follow up as of late Wednesday.

Maine’s energy office currently operates with an acting head appointed during Gov. Paul LePage’s tenure, Angela Monroe. Formerly a veteran analyst at the Public Utilities Commission, Monroe became deputy director in 2016 and moved to the director spot when Steven McGrath left last September.

Burgess works closely with Patrick Woodcock, who served as LePage’s energy director from 2013-2016, before going to Massachusetts to become Assistant Secretary of Energy at the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Tux Turkel can be contacted at 791-6462 or

[email protected]

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: