CANTON, N.Y. — Saige Knight, of Oakland, and Samuel J. McMillan, of Rangeley, have been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University.

Knight is a sophomore and attended Messalonskee High School.

McMillan is a sophomore and attended Gould Academy.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

