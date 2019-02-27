CANTON, N.Y. — Saige Knight, of Oakland, and Samuel J. McMillan, of Rangeley, have been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University.
Knight is a sophomore and attended Messalonskee High School.
McMillan is a sophomore and attended Gould Academy.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
