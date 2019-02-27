FARMINGTON — A fire that caused extensive damage to a three-apartment building on Hurst Lane and displaced two families late Tuesday was ruled accidental on Wednesday, Fire Chief Terry Bell said.

It was possibly caused by snow being too close to a pellet stove vent at the back of the building, he said.

Two families, Zachary Sylvester and Courtney Eastman, who lived in one apartment, and Mathew Deuso and Sarah Spicer, who lived in another, escaped uninjured from the blaze reported at about 10 p.m. The third apartment, which had the pellet stove, was vacant and tenants were expected to move in Wednesday, Bell said.

More than 30 firefighters responded from the departments of Chesterville, East Dixfield, Farmington, Industry, Jay, Livermore Falls, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton.

State fire investigators assisted Farmington firefighters in determining the cause, Bell said.

The building is owned by Vivian Savage of Florida.

The building is not livable, Bell said. The American Red Cross assisted the families.

Farmington firefighters cleared the fire scene about 1:51 a.m. Wednesday.

The building is valued at $123,000 and the land is valued at $31,000, Town Clerk Leanne Dickey said.

