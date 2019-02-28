BAR HARBOR – Jackson Laboratory is announcing a multimillion-dollar collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to try to tackle two kinds of cancer.
The Bar Harbor laboratory said Thursday it has signed a research agreement for up to $4.2 million with Sanofi to identify new targets to treat triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian carcinoma. The lab describes triple-negative as the most deadly form of breast cancer, and ovarian cancer as ranking fifth in cancer deaths among women.
Jackson Laboratory professor Jacques Banchereau says the laboratory is hopeful its work will lead to a new therapy that helps patients suffering from the cancers. Jackson Laboratory says Banchereau’s lab uses unique computational algorithms to inform cancer research work.
The lab says the approach could facilitate “more targeted and effective treatments” for disease.
-
Varsity Maine
Boys hockey: Ben Grenier the constant for Kennebec RiverHawks this season
-
Local & State
Thorndike grows fire department to six; threat to public safety subsides
-
News
With CBD oil facility looking to expand into Oakland, council debates town’s ability to regulate
-
Business
Jackson Lab, Sanofi to partner on cancer therapy
-
Varsity Maine
Boys Class A state championship: Lawrence looks to end Greely’s reign