ALNA — Juniper Hill School will hold an open house at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at 180 Golden Ridge Road.

A local school founded in 2011, it is one of the first established programs in the rapidly growing field of nature and place-based education and schooling.

The event will feature tours of indoor and outdoor classrooms and the opportunity to meet with the school director Anne Stires about admissions. The elementary and early childhood teachers, who specialize in place- and nature-based curricular approaches, will be available to talk about academic and outdoor experiences.

Juniper Hill School for Place-Based Education connects children to themselves, each other, and their communities through the study of both natural and human environments. The school utilizes an integrated academic and social curriculum that immerses children in their educational context in a deeply experiential way. The school strives to develop curious, creative, and kind children who are masters of their own learning and actively engage to improve the world that surrounds them.

Children from age 3 to 10 are currently enrolled in grades Pre-K through grade 4. A free nature playgroup for 0-3 year olds and their caregivers will begin Friday, March 1.

For more information, call 207-586-5711 or visit juniperhillschool.org.

