IN AUGUSTA on Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., a well-being check was made on Kennedy and South Grove streets.
10:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
10:34 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Jewett Drive.
10:39 a.m., a person was reported missing from Court Street. The individual was located.
2:07 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.
2:55 p.m., lost property was recovered on Mill Street.
4:22 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Bangor Street.
4:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
5:16 p.m., lost property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.
5:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cumberland Street.
6:21 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.
6:33 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
6:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
9:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Winthrop Street.
10:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hospital Street.
10:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Malta Street.
11:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
Thursday at 3 a.m., a theft was reported on Franklin Street.
IN GARDINER on Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., lost property was recovered on Main Avenue.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA on Wednesday at 2:59 p.m. on Davenport Street, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on the charges trafficking drugs.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA on Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. at Stone and Crooker streets, a 29-year-old man from Chelsea was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.
1:50 p.m. at Water and Commercial streets, a 48-year-old man from The Forks was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.
2:44 p.m. on Cony Road, a 75-year-old man from Augusta was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.
