IN AUGUSTA on Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., a well-being check was made on Kennedy and South Grove streets.

10:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

10:34 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Jewett Drive.

10:39 a.m., a person was reported missing from Court Street. The individual was located.

2:07 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

2:55 p.m., lost property was recovered on Mill Street.

4:22 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Bangor Street.

4:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

5:16 p.m., lost property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.

5:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cumberland Street.

6:21 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

6:33 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

6:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

9:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Winthrop Street.

10:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hospital Street.

10:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Malta Street.

11:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

Thursday at 3 a.m., a theft was reported on Franklin Street.

IN GARDINER on Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., lost property was recovered on Main Avenue.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA on Wednesday at 2:59 p.m. on Davenport Street, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on the charges trafficking drugs.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA on Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. at Stone and Crooker streets, a 29-year-old man from Chelsea was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.

1:50 p.m. at Water and Commercial streets, a 48-year-old man from The Forks was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.

2:44 p.m. on Cony Road, a 75-year-old man from Augusta was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.

