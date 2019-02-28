Emily Larsen, of Sidney, a senior at Messalonskee High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Paula Callan.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Throughout her years at MHS, Larsen has distinguished herself in the classroom by being a high honors with distinction student and a member of the National Honor Society, athletic arena as a member of the golf team, swim team and track team, and as a leader in the school and community through her participation in Big Brothers/Big Sisters, as a member of the school’s Civil Rights Team, and other school organizations (Key Club, Tri-M).

Her post-secondary plan is to attend American University in Washington, D.C., to major in political science.

Larsen and other award winners and their principals will attend an honors luncheon on Saturday, April 6.

The luncheon will recognize these students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler.

McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Maine Principals’ Association.

