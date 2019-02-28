The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning poet, Oliver de la Paz, as the program’s next reader. De la Paz will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 7, in the UMF Emery Community Arts Center, Maine Street in Farmington.

The free event will be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

De la Paz is the author of five collections of poetry: “Names Above Houses,” “Furious Lullaby,” “Requiem for the Orchard” winner of the Akron Prize for poetry, “Post Subject: A Fable” and “The Boy in the Labyrinth.” He also co-edited “A Face to Meet the Faces: An Anthology of Contemporary Persona Poetry.”

A founding member, de la Paz serves as the co-chair of the Kundiman advisory board. A recipient of a NYFA Fellowship Award and a GAP Grant from Artist Trust, his work has been published in the Pushcart Prize Anthology, Poetry, American Poetry Review, Tin House, The Southern Review and Poetry Northwest. He teaches at the College of the Holy Cross and in the Low-Residency MFA Program at Pacific Lutheran University.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Thomson, UMF professor of creative writing, at 778-7454, or [email protected].

