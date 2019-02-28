The U.S. Marshal’s Office apprehended two fugitives this week, finding both women hiding in closets in house in West Baldwin.

Sasha Rand, 33, and 36-year-old Ashley Cameron, both wanted by New Hampshire authorities, were located Wednesday hiding out in a home on Chase Road in West Baldwin.

The women were arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force with assistance from Maine State Police.

Rand, who was being sought on a warrant for bail violations related to a conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled drug, had been featured on New Hampshire television stations and newspapers as the “Fugitive of the Week.”

Cameron was being sought on a warrant for probation violations, stemming from her conviction and sentence for drug offenses.

The news release did not say where the fugitives lived.

