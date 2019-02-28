Paul Mercer, former commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, reportedly has been appointed to lead the New England Region 1 office of the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

WGBH News in Boston reported the appointment on Thursday, citing an email that was sent to EPA staff Thursday. Mercer declined to be interviewed by WGBH News since the formal announcement of his appointment has not been made.

Paul Mercer was commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Photo courtesy of Maine Maritime Academy

EPA’s Region 1 office serves Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Mercer served as DEP commissioner under former Gov. Paul LePage from January 2016 until Nov. 9, 2018.

Mercer is an engineer who specialized in energy and waste issues in the private sector as well as working as a professor and administrator at Maine Maritime Academy – his alma mater.

