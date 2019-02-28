A crash on the Maine Turnpike in Portland is causing traffic delays Thursday morning.
The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes between exits 48 and 47 in Portland. The right lane was blocked, according to a travel alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority.
The crash involved multiple vehicles and was near the Mile 47 exit ramp, according to officials. The crash was cleared by 9 a.m., but turnpike officials reported long delays remained.
