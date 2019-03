AUGUSTA — Lawrence’s Kobe Nadeau stood dribbling the ball near halfcourt, nearly half of the first quarter of the Class A boys basketball championship game gone, and a peculiar score on the jumbotron above him.

Greely 2, Lawrence 0, the board read.

A high-profile game between a two-time defending champion in Greely and a team off a spirited A North championship run in Lawrence got off to a strangely slow start. It was only 2-0 five minutes into the game. It was just 4-0 more than six minutes in. It was only 10-2 when the quarter finally came to an end.

Lawrence 3-pointers hit off iron. Greely putback attempts and layups did the same. Passes sailed out of bounds. It was a championship game, and the early moments had the pace of a sleepy holiday tournament game.

Both teams shook off the nerves, rust or whatever was afflicting them. Greely did it first; after starting 2-for-9 from the field, the Rangers hit three of their next five shots to finish the quarter 5-for-14, then went 8-for-12 in the second quarter en route to a 29-16 halftime lead.

Lawrence, which missed its first six 3-point attempts, didn’t get going until five minutes were left in the second quarter, when a Gavin Herrin putback made it 16-4. The Bulldogs missed 14 of their first 15 shots from the field, then made five of their next seven to prevent a Greely runaway.

Early on, however, neither teams could hit a shot. Greely missed on its first five attempts of the game, then finally got on the board on a Zach Brown jumper with 6:22 to go in the first.

Both teams continued to struggle until 2:58 remained in the quarter, when Mikey Coppersmith knocked down a jumper to make it 4-0. Looking for an answer, Lawrence coach Jason Pellerin called a timeout on the next possession with 2:43 to go, trying to draw up a solution to the Bulldogs’ shooting woes.

“Where is Lawrence?” the Greely fans taunted.

“Where is Greely?” the Lawrence fans answered.

An Andrew Storey basket with 1:27 left gave Greely a 6-2 lead, and Nadeau put the Bulldogs on the board at last with his runner. After Greely got baskets from Brown and Storey – on a dunk, which woke up the muted crowd – to end the quarter, the teams picked up the pace in the second quarter.

Lawrence fought to make it 19-11 on a Dylan Martin-Hachey basket with 2:37 to go in the quarter, but Greely made its biggest push of the half, getting eight fast-break points from Logan Bagshaw to turn the eight-point game into the 29-16 advantage.

