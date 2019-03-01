Four firefighters were taken to a New Hampshire hospital from the scene of a burning apartment building in Berwick Friday morning. At least two of the firefighters were pulled from the building after becoming trapped.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in a multi-family residential building at 10 Bell St. The Berwick Fire Department struck a fourth alarm to bring backup crews from neighboring towns in Maine and New Hampshire.

York County Emergency Management Agency officials told WMTW that two firefighters were pulled from the building after becoming trapped inside.

Four firefighters are being treated at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Information on their injuries and conditions was not available. Multiple people were also taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, but it was not clear if they were firefighters or residents of the apartment building, according to the Wentworth-Douglass spokeswoman.

The building is located in a densely populated neighborhood.

Heavy flame and smoke are coming from the three-story apartment building and smoke can be seen throughout town. Firefighters were attempting to vent a portion of the collapsing roof, but had to come back down their ladders, according to a report from Foster’s Daily Democrat.

The Berwick Fire Department is comprised of career, per diem and call personnel, with one career firefighter/EMT on duty at all times. The department responds to fewer than 1,000 incidents annually, according to the department website.

Town assessing records list 10 Bell St. as a four-unit apartment building constructed in 1986. The owner is listed as Gerard Letarte of Somersworth, New Hampshire.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

