WASHINGTON — As the White House gears up for the 2020 campaign, it’s pressing the case that Democrats are rallying behind what it’s calling the policies of “socialism.”

Trying to portray Democrats as out of step with ordinary Americans, Vice President Mike Pence told the Conservative Political Action Conference that the choice in the next election is “between freedom and socialism, between personal responsibility and government dependence.”

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on Friday. "The moment America becomes a socialist country is the moment America ceases to be America," he told the crowd of conservative activists. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It was the latest step in a coordinated effort by President Trump and his allies to drive up enthusiasm among the Republican base by sowing fears about the policies pushed by Democrats.

“The moment America becomes a socialist country is the moment America ceases to be America,” Pence told the crowd of conservative activists.

Pence also took aim at “Medicare-for-all” and the Green New Deal, policy proposals prominent in the crowded Democratic contest for the presidential nomination.

The Medicare proposal really means “quality health care for none,” Pence said. And “the only thing green” about the Democrats’ environmental framework to combat climate change, the vice president said, “is how much green it’s going to cost taxpayers if we do it: $90 trillion.”

The health care and climate proposals have become litmus tests in the race for the Democratic nomination, with many liberals embracing the ideas even as some pragmatists raise questions about cost and feasibility.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that Americans should “put socialism on trial and then convict it.” Trump was to deliver a similar message when he addresses the conference Saturday.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: