Gorham Savings Bank is accepting applications for its seventh annual LaunchPad small business competition, which awards a $50,000 grant to the winner.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. April 1, the bank said in a news release. Entrepreneurs, startups and established companies are eligible to enter by filling out an online application at gorhamsavings.bank/LaunchPad.

Five finalists will be invited to compete at a live pitch event before a panel of business experts June 4 at the University of Southern Maine’s Hannaford Hall in Portland, where the winner will be announced.

In addition to the $50,000 first prize, LaunchPad awards a $10,000 grant, and $10,000 worth of in-kind business and marketing services to a second winner with the best emerging idea.

In 2018, nearly 200 businesses applied for the competition, the bank said. Winners have received more than $250,000 in grant money since 2013.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @jcraiganderson

