Madison High School’s class of 1964 will celebrate it 55th class reunion this summer.

Addresses are needed for the following classmates: Richard Bassett, Victor Carrigan, Nelson Redmond, Sharon McNeil, Susan McMullen Griffen, Linda Fucklift Asselin, John Clark, Jerry Bragan and Bette Jane Lyons Brooks.

If you have contact information for any of these classmates, please call Diane Haulk at 474-8047, leave a message if no one answers.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
madison maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.