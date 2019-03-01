Madison High School’s class of 1964 will celebrate it 55th class reunion this summer.
Addresses are needed for the following classmates: Richard Bassett, Victor Carrigan, Nelson Redmond, Sharon McNeil, Susan McMullen Griffen, Linda Fucklift Asselin, John Clark, Jerry Bragan and Bette Jane Lyons Brooks.
If you have contact information for any of these classmates, please call Diane Haulk at 474-8047, leave a message if no one answers.
-
Local & State
Medicare imposes penalties on 4 Maine hospitals for quality of care
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal March 1 police log
-
Maine Crime
Bonny Eagle Middle School reassures students a day after threatened attack
-
Community
Client Assistance Program available in Winthrop
-
Community
Candidates night planned for March 6 in Belgrade