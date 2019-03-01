Madison High School’s class of 1964 will celebrate it 55th class reunion this summer.

Addresses are needed for the following classmates: Richard Bassett, Victor Carrigan, Nelson Redmond, Sharon McNeil, Susan McMullen Griffen, Linda Fucklift Asselin, John Clark, Jerry Bragan and Bette Jane Lyons Brooks.

If you have contact information for any of these classmates, please call Diane Haulk at 474-8047, leave a message if no one answers.

