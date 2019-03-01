Four Maine hospitals are being penalized by the federal government for high rates of “hospital-acquired” conditions, such as patients being sickened by an infection while in the hospital.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services withheld 1 percent of Medicare payments in fiscal year 2018-19 to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, York Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor and Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle. Hospitals receive large reimbursements from the Medicare and Medicaid programs to help pay for care for those patients covered by government programs instead of private insurance.

The programs to penalize hospitals for preventable hospital-acquired conditions were set up by the Affordable Care Act, which aimed to give hospitals financial incentives to limit infections and preventable readmissions. The conditions include infections, bedsores, blood clots and other health problems acquired at the hospital.

Eight hundred hospitals were penalized this year.

In addition to the penalties for hospital-acquired conditions, four Maine hospitals were penalized at least 0.5 percent of federal revenue for having too many readmissions, including St. Joseph Hospital, York Hospital, Cary Medical Center in Caribou and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Caribou.

The list of hospitals was released by CMS and published into a sortable list by Kaiser Health News, a nonprofit health news website.

