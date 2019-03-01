Former Westbrook High School and University of Maine football standout Trevor Bates, who now plays professionally for the Detroit Lions, is due back in court next week to face charges that he assaulted a police officer in New York.

No one involved with the case is saying much, though.

Bates, 25, was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly failing to pay taxi fare of $32 from Manhattan to a Hampton Inn near LaGuardia Airport. He was taken to a police station where police said they were prepared to release him with just a ticket, as long as he didn’t have any outstanding warrants.

But when an officer tried to take Bates’ fingerprints, he refused, police said, and became “increasingly agitated.” Another officer, Sgt. James O’Brien, tried to calm Bates down. Police say Bates then punched O’Brien.

Bates eventually was subdued and was taken not to jail but to Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens. He then was transferred to Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan for a psychiatric evaluation.

He was arraigned on Feb. 5 via video conference on multiple charges – assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstruction of governmental administration. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He has no prior criminal history but faces up to seven years if convicted.

Bates has since been released from the hospital, after being there for at least two weeks under evaluation.

Family and friends of Bates have said details of the encounter didn’t sound like the man they know and they were concerned about his well-being.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Queens on Friday, March 8.

Bates’ attorney, Eric Breslin, declined to discuss the case last week. He told an Associated Press reporter last month that his client looked forward to “”resolving this manner in an expeditious and satisfactory fashion.”

His agent, Jeff Jankovich, also declined to say anything further.

Although Bates is under contract with the Lions for this season, National Football League teams have a March 13 deadline to make roster moves for salary cap purposes.

Eamonn Reynolds, a spokesman for the Detroit Lions, said last week that nothing has changed regarding Bates’ status with the team.

