A Maine state trooper said another law enforcement officer struck John Williams, the suspect in the slaying of a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy, after Williams had been handcuffed.

The testimony Friday by Trooper Tyler Maloon contradicts testimony the day before from Special Agent Glen Lang, who said that he punched Williams in the face because the suspect was resisting being handcuffed, and that he only punched Williams before the handfuffs were on.

But in testimony offered Friday morning in Cumberland County Superior Court, Maloon said he saw Lang strike Williams at least once after the handcuffs had been applied.

Williams, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Cpl. Eugene Cole last April. His defense lawyers hope to show their client only confessed to the fatal shooting of Cole because he feared further violence and was weak from drug withdrawal. Williams has pleaded not guilty.

This afternoon, his lawyers expect to show a tape of Williams’ confession, which they argue will show the defendant in drug withdrawal.

Several police officers who searched for and found Williams testified Thursday and Friday at the Cumberland County Courthouse about the arrest that ended a four-day manhunt.

Also, two expert witnesses testified that the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that Williams was experiencing and the potential fear of the police could have made him more willing to say what he believed police wanted to hear.

Defense attorney Verne Paradie has asked a judge to throw out all statements Williams made to law enforcement during his arrest and interrogation. A hearing on that motion began Thursday and will include multiple days of testimony.

According to court documents, Williams shot Cole during a confrontation in Norridgewock on April 25. He fled, and the resulting manhunt involved more than 200 officers from multiple jurisdictions. He was captured on April 28.

Officers who testified Thursday said they tracked Williams to a remote camp in the woods in Fairfield. They said they stripped him to search him, and Lang said he struck Williams two or three times in the side of the head when the suspect struggled as he was being handcuffed.

Lang also said Williams refused to lift his head for an identification photo, and that he pulled his head up by his hair to show his face, which had some swelling around his left eye. That photo was leaked on social media and circulated widely. A booking photo taken soon after the arrest showed Williams’ left eye was blackened and swollen shut.

This story will be updated.

