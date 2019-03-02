FARMINGTON — The Fire and Ice Festival will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, on Front Street, and end with a fireworks show starting around 6:30 p.m.

“People always look forward to this event as a cabin fever reliever and, with this extra-long winter, I think they are more ready now than they ever have been before,” said Anna Lyon of Franklin Savings Bank, according to a news release from the bank.

Although most of the festival is free to everyone, organizers brought back the $5 Festival Pass book to help offset some of the costs. “We have people ask how they can help pay for the event in previous years. Buying a pass or two and sharing them with your friends is a great way to help out,” said John Moore, of the Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Big Sky Grill, according to the release. Events requiring the pass are noted on the schedule.

Schedule:

• 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Snow sculpting competition. Teams have five hours to create their sculpture in competition for cash prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $100 for third place, old train depot parking lot across the street from Franklin Savings Bank’s 198 Front St.

• 1-5 p.m.: Information Booth: Festival Pass sales, Thai Smile Patio, 168 Front St. The $5 festival passes help pay for the festival.

• 1 p.m.: Ice Sculpture Demonstration sponsored by Uno Mas, Uno Mas parking lot, 103 Narrow Gauge Square.

• 1 and 3:30 p.m.: Free Showing of The LEGO Movie 2,* Narrow Gauge Cinemas, 15 Front St. Must present Festival Pass for each patron.

• 1-3 p.m.: Fat Bike demonstration by Northern Lights, behind Big Sky Grill, 108 Narrow Gauge Square.

• 1-4 p.m.: Conjuring Carol, activity & warming center at the former Granary Restaurant, 147 Pleasant St.

• 1-4:30 p.m.: Snowman Making & Decorating, Divine Inspirations, 283 Front St.

• 1-4:30 p.m.: Dog sled rides around Prescott Field, Front Street. Must present Festival Pass for each rider.

• 1-5 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt along Front Street; worksheet on Festival Pass.

• 1-5 p.m.: Snow Tubing Park, sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank and EL Vining, platform located behind Dunkin Donuts on Main Street; pick up tubes first at FSB’s Front Street lawn, free.

• 1-5 p.m.: Sledding, sponsored by Big Sky Drive-In, to the left of Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Front Street.

• 1-5 p.m.: Hay Maze, beside the FSB steps on Front Street, sponsored by Robert Zundel, Tree Line Landscape.

• 1-6 p.m.: Snow Sculptures available for viewing at the old train depot across the street from FSB.

• 1-6 p.m. Campfires and s’mores at various locations along Front Street.

• 1:30 and 4 p.m.: Free showing of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Narrow Gauge Cinemas, 15 Front St. Must present Festival Pass for each patron.

• 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Horse-drawn wagon rides on Front Street, sponsored by Farmers Union.

• 5-7 p.m.: Ice Bar, Uno Mas, 103 Narrow Gauge Square.

• 5:45 p.m.: Keith Leaf, Amazing Fire Juggler, near Big Sky Grill, Narrow Gauge Square.

• 6:15 p.m.: Fireworks over Prescott Field, Front Street, brought to you by Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

*Space is limited.

Bathrooms are located at Big Sky Grill, 108 Narrow Gauge Square, and in the activity & warming center at the former Granary Restaurant, 147 Pleasant St.

For more information, visit the Fire and Ice Fest Facebook page or contact Anna Lyon at 779-9230 or [email protected].

