BOSTON — Nyagoa Bayak of Westbrook earned her fourth New England championship in the high jump Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 9 inches to successfully defend her indoor title.

It’s the third New England indoor championship for Bayak, a senior who swept the indoor and outdoor titles last year and also won the indoor meet as a freshman.

Thornton Academy’s Jason Montano, the defending champion in the shot put, placed second this year despite a personal-best throw of 63-2 1/2. He finished behind the country’s top-ranked shot putter, Aiden Felty of Massachusetts, who broke the meet record with a mark of 66-10 1/4.

Two Mainers placed in the top five in the girls’ long jump – Cymeria Robshaw of Penquis (second, 18-8 1/4) and Camille Kohtala of Orono (fifth, 18-3).

Cheverus sophomore Victoria Bossing set an all-time Maine best in the 300 meters, placing third in 39.68 seconds. She previously set the record of 40.16 at the Dartmouth Relays in January.

Darcy Cochran of Cape Elizabeth, Mahamed Sharif of Westbrook and Kate Tugman of Gorham also posted third-place finishes. Cochran ran 8.52 seconds in the 55 hurdles, Sharif had a time of 2:31.89 in the boys’ 1,000, and Tugman ran 10:55.54 in the 2-mile. Helen Shearer of Hampden Academy finished just behind Tugman in fifth (11:00.72).

Jarett Flaker of Scarborough was fifth in the boys’ 300 in 35.14, and Jaidyn Appel of Portland tied for sixth in the girls’ high jump at 6-3.

