ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Kathleen McCowan, of Winslow, performed Nov. 8-10, 2018, during an evening of ballet, contemporary dance, tap and jazz at Muhlenberg College. “Moving Stories” showcased new dance works in the college’s Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance, according to a news release from the college.

The works featured more than 60 students from the department’s dance program, among the most highly regarded programs of its kind.

The 11 original dances featured styles inspired by jazz, ballet, modern, hip-hop and Butoh, a Japanese dance-theatre style and were choreographed by 10 Muhlenberg students and faculty guest artist Teresa VanDenend Sorge. The concert also featured costume and lighting designs by the department’s acclaimed professional staff.

Artistic Director Megan Flynn said the program, “celebrates the diversity of the choreographers who are crafting original dance works from source material as unique as their artistic point of view,” according to the release.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: