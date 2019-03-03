We have heard President Donald Trump scream from the top of his lungs when campaigning that he would make Mexico pay for the wall. Some people have built walls in the world, but they all have been town down.

Both parties are to blame. We have put them there to work for us, but instead they fight and blame each other.

Maybe what we need is an independent president who can sit with the House and the Senate and speak together and get things done.

Cecile Vigue

Fairfield

