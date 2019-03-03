Seriously? The Waterville City Council needs to move its meeting place because people aren’t allowed to bring guns to the meeting on Colby College property? (“Waterville debate raises lingering questions about guns at public meetings,” Feb. 23).

This isn’t the Wild West, folks. But it’s becoming a bizarro, upside-down world.

Wouldn’t it be safer if there were no guns at the meeting? Sounds like it’s becoming mandatory that we bring guns to a meeting. Do we need to show our guns at the door?

I know Mayor Nick Isgro is planning to run for higher office. Does he think his promotion of guns will pave his way?

Wait a minute. Let’s think about this.

Wallace Seavey

Canaan

