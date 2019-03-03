AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Feb. 21-27, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Dylan Austin, 20, of Augusta, assault Oct. 29, 2018, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, six-month jail sentence; robbery, same date and town, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, two year probation; robbery, same date and town, dismissed.

Katherine L. Bailey, 33, of Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle Jan. 13, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Karon E. Baker, 42, of Gardiner, assault Sept. 20, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Tasha Baker, 37, of Mount Vernon, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 17, 2018, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Travis G. Brehaut, 41, of Hampden, commercial vehicle rule violation: not possess previous seven days status June 6, 2018, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

James Briggs, 18, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Feb. 23, 2019, in Gardiner, 48-hour jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force Feb. 23, 2019, in Gardiner, 48-hour jail sentence.

Christopher Lee Brown, 44, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Dec. 31, 2018, in Augusta, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two year probation; operate after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, $1,000 fine, six-month Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated assault and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, dismissed; violating condition of release Jan. 8, 2019, in Augusta, three-month jail sentence.

Mikel D. Cameron, 38, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs May 30, 2018, in Waterville, $400 fine, $200 suspended, two-year Department of Corrections sentence, criminal forfeiture of property.

Damian W. Chamberlain, 23, of Waterville, obstructing public ways Dec. 27, 2018, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Cory Lee Clark, 32, of Augusta, unlawful sexual contact Jan. 1, 2016, in Windsor, five-year jail sentence all but one year suspended, two-year probation.

Tyler J. Dular, 21, of Augusta, use of drug paraphernalia Aug. 19, 2018, in Albion, dismissed.

Joseph Everett, 53, of Augusta, terrorizing Feb. 20, 2019, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, same date and town , 30-day jail sentence.

Victoria Fisher, 38, of Gardiner, habitually truant student Jan. 7, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

Adam Joseph Flaherty Jr., 22, of Augusta, assault Aug. 28, 2018, in Augusta, $300 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Assault on an officer Sept. 16, 2018, in Augusta, four-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 30, 2018, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence; criminal mischief, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, same date and town, dismissed; terrorizing, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 2, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 8, 2018, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 27, 2018, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence.

Maria Gomez, 28, of Gardiner, habitually truant student Jan. 11, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

Sherry Googe, 62, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Nov. 7, 2018, in Waterville, 60-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Jan. 29, 2019, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Kaytlyn T. Grant, 23, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle Jan. 16, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Jamie L. Gray, 30, of Waterville, violating condition of release Feb. 20, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Kristifer Groves, 26, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 11, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Domanick Hamlin, 22, of Sidney, domestic violence assault Nov. 5, 2018, in Sidney, 180-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, two-year probation; violating condition of release Feb. 22, 2019, in Windsor, 48-hour jail sentence.

Clinton Paul Hanna, 33, of Belgrade, operating under the influence Oct. 20, 2017, in Oakland, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 17, 2018, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Hiliary Holbrook, 31, of Augusta, attaching false plates Sept. 6, 2018, in Hallowell, $100 fine.

Deanna Hood, 34, of Richmond, attaching false plates May 21, 2018, in Gardiner, $150 fine.

Clayton Howell, 23, of Gardiner, criminal mischief July 22, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Tila Rae Irish, 26, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle Nov. 23, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jennifer Lynch, 38, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release July 20, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Norman Martin, 48, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence Sept. 29, 2018, in Hallowell, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Timothy R. McFarland, 31, of Augusta, operating after registration suspended Dec. 10, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jeffrey J. Mee, 56, of Monmouth, operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions Feb. 18, 2019, in Gardiner, 90-day jail sentence; failing to make oral or written accident report and fail to stop, remain, provide information, same date and town, dismissed.

Zachery Mullen, 21, of Litchfield, allow minor to possess or consume liquor Dec. 29, 2018, in Litchfield, $500 fine.

Kurt A. Newman, 61, of Mount Vernon, failure to register vehicle Jan. 17, 2019, in Winthrop, $100 fine.

Walter J. Polky, 36, of Winthrop, allowing dog to be at large Oct. 27, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Victoria L. Truman, 37, of Augusta, violating condition of release Feb. 20, 2019, in Windsor, 24-hour jail sentence.

John Tupper, 19, of Augusta, minor possessing liquor Oct. 3, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Dustin Walenty, 21, of Augusta, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop Oct. 24, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine; hindering apprehension or prosecution, same date and town, dismissed.

Toby S. Whitman, 46, of West Paris, theft by misapplication of property Jan. 1, 2016, in Fayette, $24,039.64 restitution, unconditional discharge; theft by misapplication of property, same date and town, dismissed.

Nicholas Withee, 23, of Clinton, violating condition of release Nov. 1, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

