LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Kennebec Journal sports and photo departments, as well as members of their staff, earned several awards last week at the annual Associated Press Sports Editors conference, which honors the best in sports journalism.

Central Maine Sunday was named a Top 10 section in the country. The award takes into consideration the quality of content, layout as well as a bevy of information offered to readers.

The Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel website, www.centralmaine.com/sports, also received a top 10 award. Furthermore, the Morning Sentinel sports section received honorable mention honors in daily section honors for papers of similar circulation size.

“To be chosen amongst the best in the country is quite an honor,” Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel sports editor Bill Stewart said. “There are an abundance of quality newspapers nationwide in contention for these honors, and to be recognized is a reflection of the quality of work we do on a daily basis.” Individually, Drew Bonifant received a top 10 honor for column writing while Travis Lazarczyk earned a top 10 honor for breaking news, with his coverage on 8-man football coming to Maine.

“We offer quite a bit of content to the viewer and reader, ” Stewart said, “and these awards highlight the quality of work we produce.”

Kennebec Journal photographer Joe Phelan also earned a top 10 honor for action photo, Phelan’s award-winning shot captured Cony swimmer Gabby Lowe competing in the Class A state championships last season.

