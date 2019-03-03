LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Kennebec Journal sports and photo departments, as well as members of their staff, earned several awards last week at the annual Associated Press Sports Editors conference, which honors the best in sports journalism.
Central Maine Sunday was named a Top 10 section in the country. The award takes into consideration the quality of content, layout as well as a bevy of information offered to readers.
The Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel website, www.centralmaine.com/sports, also received a top 10 award. Furthermore, the Morning Sentinel sports section received honorable mention honors in daily section honors for papers of similar circulation size.
“We offer quite a bit of content to the viewer and reader, ” Stewart said, “and these awards highlight the quality of work we produce.”
Kennebec Journal photographer Joe Phelan also earned a top 10 honor for action photo, Phelan’s award-winning shot captured Cony swimmer Gabby Lowe competing in the Class A state championships last season.
