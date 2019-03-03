WAYNE — The Maine Warden Service said a Massachusetts woman died in a snowmobile crash on Wilson Pond Saturday night.

A Sunday morning press release from warden service spokesperson Mark Latti said Martha Carroll, 56, of Brighton, Mass., was killed when the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees at high speed on the west shore of Wilson Pond around 5:45 p.m.

Carroll was reportedly operating her boyfriend’s 2002 Polaris 700 snowmobile on Wilson Pond while wearing a ski-type helmet at the time of the crash. Wardens believe inexperience, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing, and Latti wrote that no more information was available at the time of the release.

This is Maine’s ninth fatal snowmobile crash this year.

