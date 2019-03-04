Authorities have charged a Bonny Eagle High School student with terrorizing after he allegedly threatened to harm a student and a police officer.

It comes days after a similar incident was reported at Bonny Eagle Middle School.

The 17-year-old boy was charged Monday after he was seen on a social media site holding what appeared to be a handgun, said Capt. Donald Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Goulet said deputies were made aware Monday of “some online social media chatter” involving the student, who appeared with the weapon on Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app popular with young people on which users can post pictures and messages that are made available to recipients for a short time before they become inaccessible.

All schools in the SAD 6 district, which serves Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish and Frye Island, were closed Monday because of the snowstorm. Goulet said police located the student, but he wouldn’t say where or how authorities found him.

The teenager was suspended from school and placed in the custody of his mother, Goulet said.

“The male made threats towards a specific student and the deputy assigned to the school if they interfered,” Goulet said. “The Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the male and he was charged with terrorizing. More charges may follow once the investigation is complete.”

Goulet credited other high school students with making their parents aware of the alleged threat against the student and School Resource Deputy Rich Bradway. Parents contacted the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday’s incident comes just four days after Buxton police charged two 14-year-old students from Bonny Eagle Middle School with terrorizing.

The two students – a male and female – allegedly threatened to bring weapons to the school so they could attack fellow students, staff and teachers.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline, who handled the middle school investigation, said the students did not appear to have access to weapons. The boy was charged with four counts of terrorizing and the girl with one count.

Buxton police were made aware of the middle school threats by other students. The boy and girl were placed in the custody of their parents pending a court appearance.

The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the terrorizing threat involving the high school student, Goulet said in his statement.

“The School Administration is aware of the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and school officials have taken additional steps, as a precaution, for Tuesday’s school day operations,” Goulet said. There will be a heightened police presence at the high school Tuesday, Goulet said.

MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

