AUGUSTA — An evening of dancing to the tunes of School Street Band will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Augusta Elks Lodge, 334 Civic Center Drive, according to a news release from Mike and Lina Michaud, organizers of the Greater Augusta Area “Back To School” Project. This event will kick off fundraising efforts for the program.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the theme is St. Patty’s Day Party.

Donations can be made payable to Augusta Elks Lodge, Back To School Program, in care of Mike Michaud, 27 Bunny St., Augusta, ME 04330.

Tickets cost $10.

For more information, call Mike Michaud at 441-2838.

