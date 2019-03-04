Greenlight Maine, a television program that encourages entrepreneurship by broadcasting pitch competitions among Maine startups, announces its season four finalists.

The finalists are Ocean’s Balance of Biddeford, a seaweed products company; FlowFold of Gorham, a maker of outdoor gear from repurposed sailcloth; and American Roots of Westbrook, an apparel company dedicated to training a diverse workforce.

A $100,000 annual cash prize is awarded to each winner of the season and over $15 million has been invested in companies that have been showcased, according a news release announcing the finalists. The final pitch off will be held March 23 at University of Maine Orono’s Hauck Auditorium.

The program airs on NewsCenter Maine Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
biddeford maine, gorham maine, maine businesses, westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.