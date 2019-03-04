Fire investigators returned on Monday to the scene of the fatal Berwick blaze that killed a 32-year-old firefighter.

Maine State Fire Marshal Joe Thomas said state investigators were working with agents from the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to build a digital model of the building in the hope of simulating the fire to learn more about how it progressed.

Berwick fire Capt. Joel Barnes died while working with an attack team tasked with fighting the fire from inside the building.

Thomas said there has been no determination yet on the cause or origin of the flames, which are believed to have started somewhere on the top floor of the three-level building.

An autopsy was performed on Barnes on Saturday by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s office, but the cause and manner of his death had not been released and Thomas said he had not yet been briefed on the findings.

Crews from 17 communities battled the flames at 10 Bell St. after the fire was first reported about 11 a.m.

Four other firefighters were injured, but were treated and released from the hospital.

Barnes was a 2005 graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School and had worked at the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department in the past.

A private family service for Barnes is expected to be held this week in Old Orchard Beach. Details for a public memorial service for the firefighting community are expected to be announced this week, Berwick officials said.

