Longtime Yarmouth middle school principal Bruce Brann died Monday, according to an announcement by Yarmouth Superintendent of Schools Andrew Dolloff.

Dolloff, who notified parents and students in an email, said Brann was the first Frank H. Harrison Middle School principal, serving from the day the school opened in 1992 until his retirement in 2016.

Dolloff said he wanted to make the community aware of Brann’s death because children who are now in grades 9-12 will remember him.

“As I remember him, I will always be struck by Bruce’s consistent response to the daily question, ‘How are you doing?’ Without hesitation, Bruce would say, ‘Never Better!’ That optimism defined his approach to this important work each day, and I am sure it defined his approach to life outside of school as well,” Dolloff said in his email.

Share

< Previous

Next >