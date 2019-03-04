An energy policy expert who honed his skills in Massachusetts is returning to his home state of Maine to become the state’s new energy director.

Dan Burgess, a Newport native who grew up on a dairy farm, has been named by Gov. Janet Mills to direct the energy Governor’s Energy Office. Industry insiders told the Press Herald last week that Burgess was a good bet to assume the post.

Dan Burgess Photo by Eric Haynes

“Using innovative approaches to address climate change and reduce Maine’s carbon footprint is a top priority of my administration,” said Mills in a statement announcing the appointment. “Dan Burgess is an experienced, highly qualified leader on state energy policies. I am excited to welcome him to the Governor’s Energy Office to work together to chart a path to Maine’s clean energy future.”

Burgess, 36, said he was looking forward to advancing energy policies to benefit Maine’s environment and economy.

The director is the primary energy policy adviser to the governor. Mills campaigned on a platform of combatting climate change and advocating for renewable energy.

Burgess grew up on what was then a small dairy farm in Newport, but is now a solar-powered Christmas tree farm.

He holds a business degree from the University of Maine and a masters in public administration from Northeastern University.

He spent the last eight years working on clean energy and climate policy in Massachusetts, in the administrations of both current Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic former Gov. Deval Patrick.

Most recently, he served as deputy commissioner, and chief of staff, at the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources. Previously he served as the legislative director for energy for the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

He also spent five years in the aerospace and software industries and worked on President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

