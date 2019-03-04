A roundup of results from Saturday’s Town Meetings:

MERCER

Total budget: $463,265, including $404,089 from taxes and $59,176 from surplus

Major spending items: town office salaries, $54,682 ($900 less than requested); cemetery care, $7,000 ($1,000 more than requested); summer road maintenance, $80,000; $20,000 from taxes and $10,000 from the local road assistance program for paving; $10,000 for ditching; $30,000 to repair first section of West Sandy River Road; $140,000 from excise and $50,000 from taxes, with shortfall from surplus, for winter road maintenance including plowing, sanding and stockpiling salt and sand.

Local races: re-elected were First Selectman Vernon Worthen, Second Selectman Jesse Crandall, Third Selectman Norman Redlevske; Yolanda Violette, town clerk, tax collector and town treasurer; Maryellen Charles, SAD 54 Board of Directors; Chris Beeuwkes, Shaw Library trustee; Jason Juskewitch, Emma Gierczak, Planning Board.

Number of people in attendance: 76

SOLON

Total budget approved: $878,952

Major spending items: increased town clerk’s salary from $21,530 to $28,080 to allow town office to stay open four days a week; increased fire chief’s salary from $6,800 to $7,000; voted to spend up to $11,000 for new dump body for 1995 Ford dump truck; approved $11,000 to purchase and install furnace for fire station; adopted ordinance limiting home cultivation of marijuana for personal adult use; adopted revised shoreland zoning ordinance; approved $105,000, plus reimbursements, for winter roads; and $105,000, with reimbursements, for summer roads.

Local races: re-elected were First Selectman Elaine Aloes; Gary Bishop, road commissioner; Christine Jablon, town clerk and treasurer; Deron Whittemore, SAD 74 Board of Directors.

Number of people in attendance: 37

