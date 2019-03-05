Council of International Education Exchange students and their host siblings spent a recent Sunday afternoon in Wiscasset.
They rode on the railways steam-powered train, up the railway and had a horse-drawn sleigh ride, kept warm with hot chocolate and a bonfire, according to a news release from Brandy Jewell, CIEE local coordinator.
CIEE, based out of Portland, provides local coordinators that volunteer to find families to host international exchange students, and give 24/7 support for the students and families.
